US restricting the use of weapons it will sell to Turkey and Greece

It was reported that the US government,in response to concerns raised by other NATO allies about the "unlawful" use of US military equipment, is preparing to impose stricter conditions on the use of fighter jets sold to Greece and Turkey.

According to a US Department of State document disclosed by the Kathimerini (Η Καθημερινή) newspaper in Greece, the outlined concerns prompted the US to impose strict conditions for future deliveries.

The US Congress had lifted concerns regarding the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Greece and F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, towards the end of last year. However, Mazlum Abdi, the General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, had indicated that Ankara would not be able to use the weapons it obtained from the US against Rojava.

"Misuse" of weapons can trigger suspension of deliveries

The draft letter leaked to Kathimerini, said to have been prepared at the request of the US Congress, outlines potential consequences for countries that "misuse" weapons provided under US aid. In this context, repeated border violations or other "disruptive" activities against another NATO member could trigger the suspension or even cancellation of deliveries.

The document, which has emerged during a period marked by tensions within NATO, including those between Turkey and Greece, highlights concerns regarding provocative actions by mentioning both countries. It underscores the commitment of the US to ensure the legitimate use of the equipment.

According to the leaked draft letter, in case of "repeated attacks" or other unauthorized activities, the US will first seek diplomatic solutions. However, if the issue remains unresolved, it could lead to economic and political measures, including suspending or canceling defense equipment deliveries. (AEK/PE)