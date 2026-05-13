Average household size in Turkey drops as single-person homes rise

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) has released new data on family structures in the "Family in Statistics, 2025" bulletin. The figures show that Turkey’s average household size has shrunk significantly over the last 17 years, falling to 3.08 people.

While the number of single-person households and single-parent families is on the rise, the proportion of extended families continues to decline.

Following the Presidency’s declaration of 2025 as the "Year of the Family," the government has designated 2026-2035 as the "Decade of Family and Population." Additionally, the final week of May has been established as "National Family Week" to be celebrated annually.

Households are shrinking

According to Address Based Population Registration System (ADNKS) data, the average household size in Turkey, which was 4 people in 2008, fell to 3.08 in 2025.

Şırnak was the province with the highest average household size at 4.84 people, while Dersim had the lowest at 2.49 people.

Single-person living becoming more common

The proportion of single-person households, which was 13.9% in 2014, rose to 20.5% in 2025. Gümüşhane had the highest concentration of people living alone at 32.7%, while Batman ranked last at 11.5%.

The proportion of nuclear families also showed a decline. The rate, which was 67.4% in 2014, fell to 62.7% in 2025. Meanwhile, the proportion of extended families decreased from 16.7% to 13.5%.

Increase in single-parent families

The proportion of households consisting of a single parent and children has increased significantly in recent years. The rate, which was 7.6% in 2014, rose to 11.3% in 2025. Families consisting of a mother and children made up 8.5% of these households.

Bingöl was the province with the highest concentration of single-parent families at 13.8%.

One in four households includes an elderly person

According to 2025 data, 26.1% of households in Turkey include at least one elderly individual. Elderly people living alone accounted for 33.2% of single-person households.

The vast majority of elderly people living alone were women, with the rate recorded at 73.5%.

Some 70% of never-married individuals in the 25-29 age group live with their mother and/or father. According to TÜİK data, the share of men within this group was 42.6%, while the share of women was 27.4%.

Consanguineous marriage is declining

The rate of marriage between relatives in Turkey continues its downward trend. The rate, which was 5.9% in 2010, fell to 3% in 2025.

However, rates remained high in some provinces. Şanlıurfa ranked first at 16.9%, followed by Mardin and Siirt.

According to the results of the Life Satisfaction Survey, 69% of individuals stated that their family makes them the happiest. Children ranked second at 15.6%.

Divorces and children

In 2025, 193,793 couples divorced following finalized court cases. A total of 191,371 children were affected by this process. Custody of 74.6% of the children was granted to the mother.

Poverty higher in extended families

According to the income and living conditions survey, 27.1% of extended families live below the poverty line. The overall poverty rate in Turkey was announced as 20.6%.

Housing problems persist

In 2025, 28.8% of the population reported experiencing housing problems such as leaking roofs, damp walls, or rotten windows. The proportion of those experiencing heating problems was 27.9%, while the rate of those complaining about environmental pollution was 22.1%. (EMK/VK)