LIFE
Date published: 13 May 2024 17:49
 ~ Modified On: 13 May 2024 20:54
1 min Read

Auroras over Turkey's northern coasts

The auroras, typically not seen this far south, were caused by a significant solar event that occurred earlier this week.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Auroras over Turkey's northern coasts
AA

In a rare and stunning natural spectacle, the skies over Trabzon, Turkey, were illuminated this weekend with the Northern Lights, a phenomenon usually reserved for the polar regions. The auroras, typically not seen this far south, were caused by a significant solar event that occurred earlier this week.

A massive explosion on the Sun's surface, classified as an X5.8-class solar flare, sent a surge of charged particles hurtling towards Earth. This solar activity, combined with an "Extreme" G5 geomagnetic storm, the highest on the scale, created conditions ripe for auroras to be visible at lower latitudes.

Photographers and sky watchers in Trabzon captured the event, sharing images of the night sky awash with vibrant colors typically unseen in the region. The geomagnetic storm responsible for this display is said to be the strongest in two decades, bringing the Northern Lights to places where they are a rare sight.

The occurrence has sparked excitement and wonder, as locals and visitors alike marveled at the celestial dance usually reserved for the Arctic Circle. (VK)

