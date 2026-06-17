Animal rights activist and actress 'Panter Emel' dies at 85

Emel Yıldız, a prominent actress, columnist, and animal rights advocate widely known by her nickname "Panter Emel," died yesterday at the age of 85.

Actress Tuna Arman announced the death of Yıldız on social media. The passing of Yıldız was met by sadness among her family, friends from the art community, and fellow animal rights defenders. Following a funeral service held at Fatih Camii after the noon prayer today, Yıldız was buried in the Kilyos Cemetery in İstanbul's Sarıyer district.

Yıldız was born in Ruse, Bulgaria, in 1941, and immigrated to Turkey with her family at a young age. She grew up in the Karagümrük neighborhood of İstanbul. After completing secondary school, she studied music and performing arts before launching her film career with the 1959 production "Feryat."

Emel Yıldız with Hayri Esen in the film "Kanundan Kaçılmaz"

During the 1960s, Yıldız appeared in numerous films from the Yeşilçam era of the country's cinema, including "Avare Mustafa," "Kanundan Kaçılmaz," "Yeşil Köşkün Lambası," "Cilalı İbo Perili Köşkte," and "Dişi Kurt." She also acted in various television series in later years.

Yıldız is also remembered for helping a young Türkan Şoray visit a film set, playing an indirect role in introducing the famous actress to the cinema world.

Animal rights advocacy

From the 1990s onward, Yıldız became better known for her fierce advocacy for animal rights than for her acting career. She earned the nickname "Panter Emel" from the Turkish word for panther, a moniker that reflected her determined efforts and public campaigns to protect stray animals. She also wrote columns on human, environmental, and animal rights for various newspapers and magazines.

Nil Kayra Özoğuz/muzir.org

In a 2018 interview with Posta newspaper, Yıldız expressed her critical view of humanity:

"I have a problem with the human species. I am complaining about this species. I am eagerly waiting for the human species to disappear from the earth. As long as this species exists, there is no peace for nature and animals. There is none for itself either. Human history begins with murder.

"If you ask, everyone is in favor of peace, but they are not against weapons factories. I do not understand what kind of thing this is. If someone called me a 'dog,' I would cry with joy. Because I know that I am not as qualified as any dog."

The funeral

Prominent figures attended her funeral to pay their respects. Türkan Şoray spoke about her close bond with Yıldız:

"She was a person I loved very much and valued deeply. It feels like an era in my life has ended with her. We never lost touch over the years. We were always together, we met very frequently. And she could not bear the pain of losing her child. May she rest in peace.

"By God, Emel abla will have a different place in my life. She is the woman who introduced me to cinema. I loved my profession thanks to her. I will always love her, her place in my heart will be different."

Actress Tuna Arman also highlighted the legacy Yıldız leaves behind for animal rights in Turkey:

"She paved a way for us. We learned that animals are alive and have rights thanks to her. She taught us, she taught Turkey too. She made her name known, perhaps not through her art in this way, but she made it known through her struggle for lives.

"She was tried, went to prison, and appeared in courts. She spent a lifetime, she really spent a lifetime. She wanted to leave this world and used to say, 'Be happy, when I am gone, I will be saved.'

"We will continue carrying the flag we received from her. A lifetime passed feeding cats on the streets, fighting with this person and that person. A Panther passed through Turkey."

(TY/VK)