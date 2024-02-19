Anagold manager released from detention

TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 February 2024 11:40
 ~ Modified On: 19 February 2024 11:42
1 min Read

After giving a statement to the prosecutor, the suspect was released.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
In the investigation into the cyanide leachate slide at the Çöpler Gold Mine owned by Anagold Mining in Erzincan, İliç, the "Country Manager" C.D. of the company, who was detained, was released yesterday. 

Following the procedures at the gendarmerie, C.D. was referred to the İliç Courthouse.

After giving a statement to the prosecutor, the suspect was released. 

In the investigation initiated by the Erzincan Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, 6 suspects, including the Canadian executive of the mining company, were arrested, and 2 suspects were released on judicial control. (AS/RT/VK)

gold mine
