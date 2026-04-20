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DP: Date Published: 20.04.2026 17:47 20 April 2026 17:47
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.04.2026 17:57 20 April 2026 17:57
Read Read:  2 minute

Amedspor faces harassment during match in Balıkesir

Bandırmaspor fans insulted Amedspor delegation before the match.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Amedspor faces harassment during match in Balıkesir
AA

Amedspor, a football team based in the Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakır, faced racist harassment during a 1. Lig match against Bandırmaspor yesterday.

The incidents occurred at the Bandırma 17 Eylül Stadium in the northwestern province of Balıkesir both before and after the game.

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Before the match began, Bandırmaspor fans insulted the Amedspor delegation in the protocol tribune. The delegation included Amedspor President Nahit Eren and Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DTSO) President Mehmet Kaya. Leyla Zana, a prominent Kurdish politician, was also among those targeted by the fans with insulting chants.

The theme song of Valley of the Wolves (Kurtlar Vadisi), a TV series once popular among nationalist circles, was played in the stadium before the kickoff.

Tensions escalated outside the stadium following the match, which Amedspor lost 2-0. A group of Bandırmaspor supporters launched verbal and physical attacks against Amedspor board members and fans as they attempted to leave the premises. Some Amedspor fans were injured during the confrontation.

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Amedspor is widely embraced by Kurds as an emblem of Kurdish identity and has frequently encountered similar harassment in recent years.

The club currently holds third place in the 1. Lig, the second-tier competition in Turkey. With two weeks remaining in the season, Amedspor maintains its chance to compete in the playoffs for promotion to the Süper Lig. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Amedspor
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