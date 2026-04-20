Amedspor faces harassment during match in Balıkesir

Amedspor, a football team based in the Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakır, faced racist harassment during a 1. Lig match against Bandırmaspor yesterday.

The incidents occurred at the Bandırma 17 Eylül Stadium in the northwestern province of Balıkesir both before and after the game.

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Before the match began, Bandırmaspor fans insulted the Amedspor delegation in the protocol tribune. The delegation included Amedspor President Nahit Eren and Diyarbakır Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DTSO) President Mehmet Kaya. Leyla Zana, a prominent Kurdish politician, was also among those targeted by the fans with insulting chants.

The theme song of Valley of the Wolves (Kurtlar Vadisi), a TV series once popular among nationalist circles, was played in the stadium before the kickoff.

Trendyol 1. Lig’in 36. haftasında Bandırmaspor ile Amedspor arasında oynanacak kritik müsabaka öncesinde Amedspor Protokolüne ırkçı ve küfürlü saldırılarda bulunuldu. pic.twitter.com/ENtYyaZRZp — Tigris Haber (@TigrisHaber) April 19, 2026

Tensions escalated outside the stadium following the match, which Amedspor lost 2-0. A group of Bandırmaspor supporters launched verbal and physical attacks against Amedspor board members and fans as they attempted to leave the premises. Some Amedspor fans were injured during the confrontation.

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Amedspor is widely embraced by Kurds as an emblem of Kurdish identity and has frequently encountered similar harassment in recent years.

The club currently holds third place in the 1. Lig, the second-tier competition in Turkey. With two weeks remaining in the season, Amedspor maintains its chance to compete in the playoffs for promotion to the Süper Lig. (VK)