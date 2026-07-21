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DP: Date Published: 21.07.2026 13:41 21 July 2026 13:41
 ~  MO: Modified On: 21.07.2026 14:16 21 July 2026 14:16
Read Read:  1 minute

Actor Levent Üzümcü placed under house arrest over social media comments

Üzümcü said he will continue to share posts.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Actor Levent Üzümcü placed under house arrest over social media comments
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Actor Levent Üzümcü said he has been placed under house arrest as part of an investigation over his social media comments.

The actor was detained on Jul 16 on suspicion of “publicly inciting hatred and hostility.” 

During his interrogation, prosecutors presented Üzümcü with a folder containing all his social media posts from July, which they claimed contained elements of the alleged offense, Üzümcü said on a social media post today. The posts in question included sarcastic comments about the country's current affairs.

Prosecutors referred Üzümcü to a judgeship demanding his arrest. The judge instead imposed house arrest and an international travel ban.

Üzümcü said he was unable to communicate after his release because he does not use a computer and his phone, confiscated during his detention, remained in police custody.

“All my posts remain on my X account without exception, and they will remain there. New ones will also be shared,” he wrote. 

Üzümcü frequently comments on political issues and has previously faced trials and detention. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
levent üzümcü
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