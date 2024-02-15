TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 15 February 2024 11:47
 ~ Modified On: 15 February 2024 11:50
2 min Read

Academics for Peace not able to return to posts despite top corut ruling, says MP

"After seven years, we are faced with the harsh reality that the Academics for Peace, who were reinstated following a nightmarish legal process, cannot return to their positions," says DEM deputy Çelenk.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Sevilay Çelenk, an MP for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), addressed the press at the parliament, shedding light on the seven-year legal battle of the Academics for Peace.

Çelenk highlighted that nearly 400 out of the 2,212 academics who signed the declaration titled "We Will Not Be a Party to This Crime" in 2016 were dismissed from their professions and public duties. She pointed out that those academics who returned to their positions after the Constitutional Court's rulings in favor of their rights were once again "suspended."

Referencing the Constitutional Court's decisions on violations of rights, Çelenk stated:

"After seven years, we are faced with the harsh reality that the Academics for Peace, who were reinstated following a nightmarish legal process, cannot return to their positions. Out of 377 academics who applied to the court, 157 faced rejection, 162 received approval, and decisions are pending for 67 academics. 

"At the appeals stage, for the 162 academics whose applications were accepted, an injunction to suspend the dismissal was issued for 11, while the dismissal was upheld for seven academics. These figures alone expose the inconsistencies and contradictions in the treatment of academics. The current state of the seven-year legal struggle of Peace Academics is distressing." (RT/VK)

academics for peace
related news
Court rules for reinstatement of five Academics for Peace
13 March 2023
/haber/court-rules-for-reinstatement-of-five-academics-for-peace-275621
6TH ANNIVERSARY
Academics for Peace: We reject your rejection
11 January 2022
/haber/academics-for-peace-we-reject-your-rejection-256074
ÜNİVDER
'Refusing to reinstate Academics for Peace is unlawful'
22 November 2021
/haber/refusing-to-reinstate-academics-for-peace-is-unlawful-253702
TİHV REPORT
'Thirty-nine percent of Academics for Peace don't have a full-time job'
19 November 2021
/haber/thirty-nine-percent-of-academics-for-peace-don-t-have-a-full-time-job-253622
SoE Commission refuses to reinstate Academics for Peace despite Constitutional Court ruling
12 November 2021
/haber/soe-commission-refuses-to-reinstate-academics-for-peace-despite-constitutional-court-ruling-253257
