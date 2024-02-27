TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 February 2024 13:48
 ~ Modified On: 27 February 2024 13:56
1 min Read

Academic for Peace Mühdan Sağlam dismissed again after reinstatement

"Justice will surely prevail, and we will certainly return," said Sağlam.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Academic for Peace Mühdan Sağlam dismissed again after reinstatement

Academic Mühdan Sağlam, in 2017, dismissed from Ankara University by a statutory decree for endorsing the 2016 declaration titled "We Will Not Be a Party to This Crime," and later reinstated by a court decision on November 8, 2023, has once again been dismissed following the decision of the appeals court.

Sharing the news on social media, Sağlam expressed, "In November, I was reinstated to the university from which I was dismissed in 2017 for being a Peace Academic. Today, with the decision of the appellate court, I have been once again dismissed from my position. What can I say, justice will surely prevail, and we will certainly return."

‘Attacks on Academics for Peace continues through the judiciary’
‘Attacks on Academics for Peace continues through the judiciary’
23 February 2024

(RT/VK)

academics for peace
