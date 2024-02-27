Academic for Peace Mühdan Sağlam dismissed again after reinstatement

Academic Mühdan Sağlam, in 2017, dismissed from Ankara University by a statutory decree for endorsing the 2016 declaration titled "We Will Not Be a Party to This Crime," and later reinstated by a court decision on November 8, 2023, has once again been dismissed following the decision of the appeals court.

Sharing the news on social media, Sağlam expressed, "In November, I was reinstated to the university from which I was dismissed in 2017 for being a Peace Academic. Today, with the decision of the appellate court, I have been once again dismissed from my position. What can I say, justice will surely prevail, and we will certainly return."

‘Attacks on Academics for Peace continues through the judiciary’

(RT/VK)