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DP: Date Published: 15.05.2026 17:29 15 May 2026 17:29
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.05.2026 17:32 15 May 2026 17:32
Read Read:  2 minute

95% of İstanbul families concerned about school attacks

The survey followed two school shootings last month that left nine people dead, including children, and dozens more injured.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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95% of İstanbul families concerned about school attacks

A vast majority of families in İstanbul are concerned about school violence following two recent shootings in southeast Turkey, according to a survey released by the İstanbul Planning Agency (IPA), affiliated with the Metropolitan Municipality.

The İstanbul Barometer research for April found that 88.8% of participants are very concerned about school attacks. An additional 6.5% said they are partially concerned, while 4.7% reported no concern.

According to the data, 96.3% of women stated they are very concerned compared to 81.2% of men.

The survey followed two rare school shootings in the country’s southeast last month that left nine people dead, including children, and dozens more injured.

Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days
Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days
15 April 2026

When asked about the causes of school violence, 63.2% of respondents pointed to a lack of communication within families. This was followed by deficiencies in education policies at 39.3% and the influence of social media and harmful digital content at 36.1%.

Other factors identified by participants included inadequate security measures at schools (20.6%), socioeconomic inequalities (14.1%), and peer bullying (11.5%). A further 7.4% cited a lack of psychological support and preventive programs for children.

The impact of digital media was a significant theme in the findings. While 57.6% of participants believe social media and digital content trigger such attacks, 31.4% said these platforms are influential but not the sole factor.

The IPA report concluded that public perception of school violence is multifaceted, linking the issue to a combination of domestic relationships, education policies, digital environments, and broader social inequalities.

Parents in Maraş concerned about sending children to schools after shootings
Parents in Maraş concerned about sending children to schools after shootings
17 April 2026

(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
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