How I became a journalist from being a housewife

If I’m being honest, if someone had asked me about journalism a long time ago, maybe it wouldn't have meant much to me or might have seemed mundane.

But I came to realize this wasn't the case when I encountered journalism. In this article, while describing the meaning of journalism for me, I will also open the door to one of the stories that underpins journalism.

This is the story of my journey into journalism as a housewife and mother. Because otherwise, no matter how fancy sentences I construct for journalism, I believe it wouldn't be sincere.

After getting married, as a housewife and mother, I found myself constantly pushed and shoved under the pressures of society and family, belittled with a vile and reactionary mindset of "you don't know anything." It was during this time that I met journalism and reporting, the doors to enlightenment.

Those moments were like a housewife breaking free from the boundaries imposed on her, taking steps toward freedom like a baby's first steps.

So it's no wonder that journalism, above all, represents freedom for me.

What changed in my life when I entered through the door of journalism? Let me briefly mention. First and foremost, as a woman, I learned to stand on my own two feet, to produce, to open up to the world, and to make social connections, realizing that life is not just about the walls imposed upon us.

Starting from my own story, I reached many other stories. Because what makes news news is its origin and truthfulness. We, as journalists, become the conveyors of these stories by writing about them.

Learning, struggling, and being yourself

When I first started journalism, as I mentioned before, it was a very difficult time for me as a woman, and I had stepped into a new world where my horizon would be as broad as it could be.

As I learned in journalism, I was developing, producing, writing, but at the same time, I was also learning to fight. Of course, just as in all aspects of life and work, I encountered challenges, condescension, egos, and arrogance even in the environment of journalism.

But all these impositions didn't discourage me; on the contrary, they led me to become more enlightened, to research more, and to pursue journalism.

Most importantly, I learned to be myself, not the character imposed on me.

My dreams of Journalism

As someone who loves to explore, investigate, and write, I have always wanted to be a traveling journalist, and it's one of my dreams.

Another dream of mine is to make documentaries by reaching out to women's stories through this path.

My biggest desire is to educate children in journalism by creating a children's workshop.

One of my favorite areas is podcasting, and I dream of creating a women's podcast platform.

Another dream of mine is book translations.

These are my dreams, but if only you dream, you can make them come true.

So I've drawn my dreams, and I'll continue to do whatever it takes to make them come true.

This article was published within the scope of the Local Women Journalists Network project by the Uçan Süpürge Foundation.

(NK/EMK/VK)