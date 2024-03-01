Yaren stork returns to Bursa, Eskikaraağaç for the 13th year

The iconic stork named "Yaren" returned for its 13th year, again perching on the boat of fisherman Adem Yılmaz in the rural Eskikaraağaç neighborhood, located on the shores of Lake Uluabat in the Karacabey district of Bursa.

Known for its "friendship story" with Adem Yılmaz, Yaren reached Eskikaraağaç, a member of the European Stork Villages Association, during the migration season.

According to the report by Anadolu Agency, nature and wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş captured Yaren stork's traditional pose on fisherman Yılmaz's boat in the neighborhood where its nest with a view of the lake is located.

Yaren's nest can be watched through live broadcast

Karacabey Mayor Ali Özkan visited Adem Yılmaz and said, "Congratulations."

Özkan stated that the story of Yaren and Adem Yılmaz has added significant value to the region in terms of rural development, and he emphasized that Eskikaraağaç, as a European Stork Village, has become a nature school.

As in the past, this year, Yaren's nest can be watched 24/7 through live broadcast on the website "www.yarenleylek.com."

(TY/PE)