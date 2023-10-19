X faces new sanctions in Turkey

One of the world's largest social media platforms, formerly known as Twitter but referred to here as X, is facing new sanctions in Turkey.

Following the implementation of the social media law on October 1, 2020, which has been criticized for "digital censorship," the platform could face restricted access for failing to appoint a representative and comply with reporting obligations.

Turkey enforces ad ban on Twitter following non-compliance with social media law

The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) had already imposed an advertising ban on the platform for the same reason since July 19.

If the obligations are not fulfilled within three months from the date the advertising ban was imposed, the President of BTK has the right to apply to a peace criminal judge to reduce X's internet traffic bandwidth by 50%. This three-month period is set to expire tomorrow.

Should X still not comply with the appointment of a representative and reporting obligations after the judge orders a 50% reduction in bandwidth, the internet traffic bandwidth may be reduced by 90%. This would effectively mean that users in Turkey cannot access X. (HA/VK)