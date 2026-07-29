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ECOLOGY
DP: Date Published: 29.07.2026 13:48 29 July 2026 13:48
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.07.2026 21:22 29 July 2026 21:22
Read Read:  1 minute

Wildfires in southwestern Turkey force evacuations, highway closure

Several homes were evacuated in Muğla and the Fethiye-Antalya highway has been closed after a wildfire erupted in the morning. It was followed by other fires across several cities including Balıkesir and Antalya.

BIA News Desk, AA

BIA News Desk, AA
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Wildfires in southwestern Turkey force evacuations, highway closure
Photos: AA
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A wildfire in the resort city of Muğla prompted evacuations and forced authorities to close the highway between Muğla's Fethiye and Antalya because of heavy smoke. 

The fire began in farmland in the Seydikemer district in the morning before strong winds carried it into a forested area.

Firefighting operations were carried out by air and land, with nearly 400 personnel and various equipment deployed, including five planes and 12 helicopters, according to a statement from the Muğla Governor’s Office.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the fire was put off at around 2.30 pm local time (GMT+3). However, it reignited later and firefighting efforts resumed according to media reports.

Evacuations

Authorities evacuated 65 people from 43 nearby homes as a precaution, said the office.

The intensive care and palliative care units at Seydikemer State Hospital, about 2.5 kilometers from the fire zone, were also evacuated.

The Antalya-Seydikemer highway was closed because of the fire and dense smoke in the area.

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Responders using a wheeled extinguisher retreat as flames advance
Responders using a wheeled extinguisher retreat as flames advance

Fifteen fires in a day

The fire in Muğla was followed by other wildifres across Turkey's west and southwest, along its Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, according to media reports.

The provinces of Balıkesir, Antalya and Muğla were affected by the fires with response from the air and the land underway.

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Smoke from the fire engulfed the Fethiye-Antalya highway
Smoke from the fire engulfed the Fethiye-Antalya highway
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Helicopters drop water collected from nearby ponds onto the fire
Helicopters drop water collected from nearby ponds onto the fire
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Local farmers in the area
Local farmers in the area
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Smoke seen from distance in Fethiye
Smoke seen from distance in Fethiye
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A firefighting plane flying over the area
A firefighting plane flying over the area
Origin
Istanbul
wildfires muğla
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