Wildfires in southwestern Turkey force evacuations, highway closure

A wildfire in the resort city of Muğla prompted evacuations and forced authorities to close the highway between Muğla's Fethiye and Antalya because of heavy smoke.

The fire began in farmland in the Seydikemer district in the morning before strong winds carried it into a forested area.

Firefighting operations were carried out by air and land, with nearly 400 personnel and various equipment deployed, including five planes and 12 helicopters, according to a statement from the Muğla Governor’s Office.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the fire was put off at around 2.30 pm local time (GMT+3). However, it reignited later and firefighting efforts resumed according to media reports.

Evacuations

Authorities evacuated 65 people from 43 nearby homes as a precaution, said the office.

The intensive care and palliative care units at Seydikemer State Hospital, about 2.5 kilometers from the fire zone, were also evacuated.

The Antalya-Seydikemer highway was closed because of the fire and dense smoke in the area.

Responders using a wheeled extinguisher retreat as flames advance Fifteen fires in a day The fire in Muğla was followed by other wildifres across Turkey's west and southwest, along its Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, according to media reports. The provinces of Balıkesir, Antalya and Muğla were affected by the fires with response from the air and the land underway.

Smoke from the fire engulfed the Fethiye-Antalya highway

Helicopters drop water collected from nearby ponds onto the fire

Local farmers in the area

Smoke seen from distance in Fethiye