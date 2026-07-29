Wildfire in southwestern Turkey forces evacuations, highway closure

A wildfire in the resort city of Muğla prompted evacuations and forced authorities to close the highway between Muğla's Fethiye and Antalya highway because of heavy smoke.

The fire began in farmland in Bayır neighborhood in the Seydikemer district before strong winds carried it into a forested area.

Firefighting operations are continuing by air and land, with nearly 400 personnel and various equipment deoplyed, including five planes and 12 helicopters, according to a statement from the Muğla Governor’s Office.

Firefighting efforts on the highway

Evacuations

Authorities evacuated 65 people from 43 nearby homes as a precaution, said the office.

The intensive care and palliative care units at Seydikemer State Hospital, about 2.5 kilometers from the fire zone, were also evacuated.

The Antalya-Seydikemer highway was closed because of the fire and dense smoke in the area.

Smoke from the fire engulfed the Fethiye-Antalya highway

Helicopters drop water collected from nearby ponds onto the fire

Local farmers in the area

Smoke seen from distance in Fethiye