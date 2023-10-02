Virtual Madımak Massacre Museum opens

The Madımak Massacre Memory Center Virtual Museum opened last night (October 1).

The virtual museum can be accessed here with options for listening in Turkish and English, narrated by actor Mehmet Ali Alabora.

The digital library, part of the European Alevi Confederation's Madımak Massacre Memory Center project, was launched on June 10 this year. The library contains books, articles, journals, court files, reports, photographs, letters, poems, videos, and biographies of those who died in the Madımak/Sival massacre of July 2, 1993.

While the Madımak Museum has been brought into the virtual realm, further documentaries, web documentaries, oral history interviews, and interviews are to be made accessible in the scope of the project.

Madımak massacre

The Sivas massacre or Madimak massacre was an act of mob arson on July 2, 1993, at the Hotel Madimak in Sivas, Turkey, which resulted in the killing of 37 people, mostly Alevi intellectuals. Two perpetrators also died during the incident. The victims, who had gathered in the hotel for the Pir Sultan Abdal festival, were killed when a mob set fire to the hotel.