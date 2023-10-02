TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 2 October 2023 11:14
 ~ Modified On: 2 October 2023 11:45
1 min Read

Virtual Madımak Massacre Museum opens

The museum, narrated by actor Mehmet Ali Alabora, can be visited in both Turkish and English.

BIA News Desk
The Madımak Massacre Memory Center Virtual Museum opened last night (October 1). 

The virtual museum can be accessed here with options for listening in Turkish and English, narrated by actor Mehmet Ali Alabora. 

The digital library, part of the European Alevi Confederation's Madımak Massacre Memory Center project, was launched on June 10 this year. The library contains books, articles, journals, court files, reports, photographs, letters, poems, videos, and biographies of those who died in the Madımak/Sival massacre of July 2, 1993.

While the Madımak Museum has been brought into the virtual realm, further documentaries, web documentaries, oral history interviews, and interviews are to be made accessible in the scope of the project.

Madımak massacre

The Sivas massacre or Madimak massacre was an act of mob arson on July 2, 1993, at the Hotel Madimak in Sivas, Turkey, which resulted in the killing of 37 people, mostly Alevi intellectuals. Two perpetrators also died during the incident. The victims, who had gathered in the hotel for the Pir Sultan Abdal festival, were killed when a mob set fire to the hotel.

madımak massacre Madımak Museum
related news
STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS DECISION FOR FUGITIVE SUSPECTS OF MADIMAK MASSACRE
Alevi organizations protest the decision in front of the courthouse
15 September 2023
/haber/alevi-organizations-protest-the-decision-in-front-of-the-courthouse-284041
Presidential pardon to Madımak massacre case convict
6 September 2023
/haber/presidential-pardon-to-madimak-massacre-case-convict-283620
Convict who started the fire at Madımak Hotel in Sivas may be released
14 April 2023
/haber/convict-who-started-the-fire-at-madimak-hotel-in-sivas-may-be-released-277298
Court rejects the request for hearing the then state officials in Sivas massacre case
20 January 2022
/haber/court-rejects-the-request-for-hearing-the-then-state-officials-in-sivas-massacre-case-256474
Sivas Massacre remembered on 28th anniversary
2 July 2021
/haber/sivas-massacre-remembered-on-28th-anniversary-246691
