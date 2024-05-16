Verdict reached in Kobanî trial: Selahattin Demirtaş receives 42-year prison sentence

Several Kurdish politicians have been sentenced to prison on “terror-related” charges in the case concerning the 2014 Kobani protests.

Following the statements of the defendants and their lawyers, the Ankara 22nd Heavy Penal Court announced its 130-page verdict, prompting the lawyers to leave the courtroom in protest, applauding as they exited.

Verdicts for defendants

Alp Altınörs: 18 years in prison for "undermining the unity and integrity of the state." No reduction in sentence. Continued detention ordered. An additional 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

Altan Tan and Ayhan Bilgen: Acquitted.

Ayla Akat Ata: 9 years and 9 months in prison for “membership in a terrorist organization.” Will be released considering time already served.

Aysel Tuğluk: Acquitted.

Aynur Aşan: 9 years in prison for “membership in a terrorist organization.” Continued detention ordered due to risk of flight.

Ayşe Yağcı: 9 years in prison for “membership in a terrorist organization.” Will be released considering time already served.

Bircan Yorulmaz and Berfin Özgünköse: Acquitted.

Bülent Parmaksız: 16 years in prison. No reduction. Continued detention ordered. An additional 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

Dilek Yağlı: 16 years in prison. An additional 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime." Continued detention ordered.

Beyza Üstün: Acquitted of "undermining the unity and integrity of the state." Judicial control measures lifted.

Emine Ayna: 10 years in prison.

Figen Yüksekdağ: 19 years in prison with no reduction. Continued detention ordered. Additional sentences totaling 32 years and 9 months for various charges.

Can Memiş: Acquitted.

Gülfer Akkaya: Acquitted of "undermining the unity and integrity of the state." Judicial control measures lifted.

Gültan Kışanak: Acquitted of "undermining the unity and integrity of the state." 12 years in prison for “membership in a terrorist organization.” Will be released.

Günay Kubilay: 16 years in prison with continued detention. An additional 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

İsmail Şengül: 16 years in prison with no reduction. Continued detention ordered.

Meryem Adıbelli: 9 years in prison. Will be released.

Mesut Bağcık: 9 years in prison. Judicial control measures lifted.

Nazmi Gür: Life sentence commuted to 18 years. An additional 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

Pervin Oduncu: Life sentence commuted to 18 years. Continued detention ordered.

Sebahat Tuncel: 12 years in prison for “membership in a terrorist organization.” Will be released considering time already served.

Selahattin Demirtaş: 20 years for "aiding in undermining the unity and integrity of the state," 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime," and 2 years and 6 months for a speech at a Newroz event. Additional sentences for "making terrorist propaganda" on various occasions: 1 year and 6 months, 2 years and 30 months, 3 years, 1 year and 6 months, 1 year, 1 year and 6 months, and 2 years. Total sentence is 42 years. Continued detention ordered.

Sırrı Süreyya Önder: Acquitted.

Zeki Çelik: Life sentence for "undermining the unity and integrity of the state," reduced to 18 years for "aiding." Arrest warrant to be enforced. Additionally, 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

Zeynep Karaman: Life sentence for "undermining the unity and integrity of the state," reduced to 18 years for "aiding." Additionally, 4 years and 6 months for "inciting to commit a crime."

The trial, which has been ongoing for four years, involved charges against 108 members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), including former leaders and MPs, for crimes including "disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state" and "murdering 37 people," among other offenses. Those defendants were facing aggravated life sentences.

The politicians are accused of orchestrating the demonstrations in Turkey’s Kurdish-populated cities against ISIS’ attempts to invade Kobanî, a Kurdish town in Syria adjacent to the Kurdish border, upon orders from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Twenty-seven people were killed when the incidents turned violent. Some individuals lost their lives in conflicts with security forces, while others perished in clashes between HDP supporters and Islamist groups.

Kobanî battle and protests In September 2014, ISIS, which controlled a significant portion of Syrian territory at the time, initiated an attack on Kobanî, a Kurdish town in northern Syria, situated near the border with Turkey. In late September, a group of people went to Suruç, a town neighboring Kobanî in the predominantly Kurdish city of Urfa, and attempted to cross the border. Police prevented them, using tear gas and rubber bullets. Pictures allegedly showing ISIS militia crossing into Syria were published on the same days. Also, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements indicating that they equated the PKK with ISIS. While the wounded coming from Kobanî were kept waiting on the border, the wounded from ISIS were treated at hospitals. Several news reports alleging the fall of the town were denied. After the HDP made a call to take to the streets against a possible massacre in Kobanî, thousands of people protested in Kurdish-majority provinces as well as Ankara and İstanbul. While left parties also supported these protests, deaths also occurred with the onset of police violence. Street conflicts ensued. 42 people lost their lives from October 6 to 12, 2014. According to a report by the Human Rights Association (İHD), 46 people died, 682 people were wounded and 323 people were arrested in the protests held between September 7 and 12, 2014. As reported by the AA, 31 people lost their lives, 221 citizens and 139 police officers were wounded. The indictment The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment regarding the Kobanî protests that took place on October 6-8, 2014. 108 people, including the arrested former Co-Chair of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtaş, were among the "suspects". The indictment seeks the punishment of all suspects on the charges of "disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state", "killing for 37 times, "attempted killing for 31 times", "burning the flag" and "violating the Law on Protecting Atatürk." Prepared by the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the indictment was sent to the Ankara 22nd Heavy Penal Court. The court accepted the indictment on January 7, 2021.

