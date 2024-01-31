Union signs first-ever collective agreement with white goods giant Vestel

Zorlu Holding's subsidiary, Vestel, engaged in the production of electronics, home appliances, and digital products, has witnessed the entry of a union for the first time since its establishment in 1984.

The Türk-Metal Union affiliated with Türk-İş has successfully negotiated a collective labor agreement (CLA) with Vestel.

According to the union's statement, the organizational process, initiated by President Pevrul Kavlak during his initial contact with workers on September 7, 2021, has reached its conclusion.

Following the confirmation of Turkish Metal Union's authorization at Vestel White Goods Industry and Trade Inc. and Vestel Electronic Industry and Trade Inc., negotiations for collective labor agreements commenced.

After lengthy negotiations, CLAs for both workplaces, where approximately 17,000 employees work, were signed on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, by General Secretary Taliphan Kıymaz, Branch President Ercan Dereli of Manisa 1, and Legal Advisor Attorney Didem Boz.

On behalf of the employer, Necmi Kavuşturan, Zorlu Holding Human Resources Group President and Vestel Companies Group Executive Board Member, signed the agreement.

Layoffs

Previously, Vestel had contested the authorization of the Turkish Metal Union. Although the union had obtained an authorization certificate from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security on December 7, 2022, Vestel had taken the authorization decision to court just as collective bargaining negotiations were expected to begin.

Vestel had stated, "We are formally objecting to the application sent to our company by the Ministry, requesting the legal objection, and are currently in the process of demanding a definitive resolution through legal evaluations at the first-instance courts, appellate courts, and the Court of Cassation stages, regarding both the accuracy of the numbers and membership information."

The management of Vestel, known for its negative stance toward union activities in the public eye, had recently terminated the employment of numerous workers, citing their affiliation with Turkish Metal.