Union leader arrested amid Antep labor protests

Head of the United Textile, Leather, and Shoe Workers’ Union (BİRTEK-SEN), was arrested on Feb 17 in the southeastern city of Antep.

Mehmet Türkmen was detained a day earlier while meeting with workers at the union’s headquarters, marking his second detention in two weeks amid textile workers' protest for better wages.

According to a statement from the union, prosecutors launched an investigation into Türkmen over his social media posts related to the protests. He was questioned by police on charges of "violating the freedom to work and labor" and "inciting the commission of a crime."

Türkmen was brought to court early today. While he was initially expected to testify before the prosecutor, he was instead referred directly to the court with a request for his arrest.

Lawyers from the Gaziantep Bar Association, including its president, Bülent Duran, attempted to observe the hearing but were not allowed inside the courtroom.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Duran criticized the legal process, saying, “The outcome here is clear. This is an order, a directive. A ruling for arrest will come out of this."

He emphasized that protecting rights and freedoms, including the right to unionize, is a legal duty. “Law is singular. The law does not change based on individuals or authorities,” he added.

Following the ruling, lawyers from the bar association and workers from the Başpınar industrial zone separately held a public statement outside the courthouse to protest the arrest. BİRTEK-SEN also called for a demonstration in front of its headquarters at 5.00 pm.

Labor protests in Antep

The arrest comes amid growing labor protests in Gaziantep. Workers in factories across the Başpınar industrial zone have been on strike since Feb 6, rejecting a 30% wage increase offered by employers, which was significantly lower than the annual inflation rate of 44.38%.

In response to the protests, the Governor’s Office imposed a 15-day ban on all demonstrations and public gatherings in the city.

On Friday night, police, gendarmerie, and riot control officers dismantled protest tents set up by workers, clearing the areas where they had been demonstrating. (HA/VK)