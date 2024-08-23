Unauthorized additions to villa overlooking İstanbul's Bosphorus under investigation

Unauthorized construction on a property in Istanbul's Vaniköy neighborhood, which overlooks the Bosphorus, has been halted. Authorities intervened after visuals of the construction work on a villa circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention.

The villa is located within the Bosphorus scenic protection zone, where construction work is restricted and subject to permission from the authorities.

Turkish media speculated that the villa might belong to Russian oligarch Boris Borisenko, although these claims remain unverified.

Several government institutions have responded to the unauthorized construction incident in İstanbul’s Vaniköy neighborhood. The Ministry of Environment announced that it had initiated an investigation into the illegal additions.

The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Bosphorus Zoning Department confirmed that construction was halted on August 16. A demolition order for the illegal structures was issued, and the site was subsequently sealed. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutor's Office for further investigation.

In response to the growing controversy, Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç stated that an investigation had been launched under Article 184 of the Turkish Penal Code, which addresses "Causing Pollution in Urban Areas." He reiterated the government's commitment to preserving İstanbul's natural and historical beauty.

Additionally, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum revealed that a formal request had been sent to the İBB, urging the demolition of the unauthorized additions. (VK)