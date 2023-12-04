'Two out of every 10 children in Turkey face disabilities'

The Disabled Children's Rights Network (EÇHA) marked World Disability Rights Day with a video emphasizing that two out of every ten children in Turkey are living with disabilities.

Under the headline "Let Children Grow Up with Peers, Not Barriers," the video asserts, "You don't see them. Because the streets, playgrounds, schools, and many other places are not accessible for disabled children."

"December 3rd, World Disabled Day, serves as a reminder to raise awareness in society and remind decision-makers at all levels of their responsibilities and obligations for disabled children and adults to live, develop, and exercise all their human rights.

"No matter which country they are born in, every baby, every child, every adult's life is valuable. Today, in Gaza, Yemen, Ukraine, and other parts of the world, children and adult civilians lose their lives in conflicts. They get injured, and they may become disabled.

"War is a public health issue. Wars cause people's deaths; those who survive may become disabled. It's a traumatic experience for everyone. Disabled individuals, along with other vulnerable groups, are more affected by wars and emergencies. Measures must be taken specifically to protect them in these situations.

"The Disability Children's Rights Network (EÇHA), working alongside 92 member civil society organizations advocating for the rights of disabled children, strives to defend the rights of all children, disabled and non-disabled alike, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, approved by our country. The aim is to intervene in and improve rights violations experienced in all areas of life.

"On December 3rd, World Disability Day, we declare our desire for a country and world where disabled and non-disabled children grow up together and pledge to continue working towards this goal." (AÖ/VK)