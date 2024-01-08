Two children killed in fire in prefabricated house in Hatay

A fire broke out in the prefabricated house where Zeynep Hüzmeli, a citizen whose house collapsed in the earthquake, had built in the yard and was living with her three children in the district of Samandağ in Hatay.

During today's incident, Hüzmeli left the house with her one-year-old daughter Duru, while her 4-year-old son İsacan and one of the one-year-old twins, Doğa, remained inside.

After the intervention of the fire department, it was determined that the two children inside lost their lives. The bodies of the children were taken to the morgue of Hatay Forensic Medicine Institute.

An investigation has been initiated into the fire, which is assessed to have originated from an electrical cable. (RT/PE)