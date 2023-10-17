TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 17 October 2023 14:39
 ~ Modified On: 17 October 2023 14:40
1 min Read

Twenty-one detentions in Ankara

The suspects are facing "terrorist propaganda" charges.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has ordered the detention of 30 suspects for alleged "terrorist propaganda" in an operation carried out in 8 cities centered around Ankara.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency, 21 individuals were detained during house raids conducted in Ankara this morning as part of the investigation. The Chief Prosecutor's Office also announced that nine individuals for whom detention warrants were issued are still "being searched for."

According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency, the detentions were reportedly based on the events surrounding the Ankara Newroz celebration in 2022.

Those detained have been taken to the Ankara Police Department. (TY/VK)

