Turkey's largest cities lead in internal migration amid economic challenges

Turkey's two largest cities, İstanbul and the capital city of Ankara, saw the highest levels of both incoming and outgoing migration in 2023, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Last year, a total of 3,450,953 people migrated between provinces in Turkey, marking an increase from the 2,791,000 people who moved in 2022. This represents a nearly 24% year-on-year rise in internal migration. Of this population, 47.9% were men, and 52.1% were women.

İstanbul topped the list as the most popular destination, receiving 412,707 newcomers in 2023, up from 385,294 the previous year. However, İstanbul also had the highest number of people leaving, with 581,330 residents moving out of the city. Ankara followed, with 232,700 people moving in and 208,740 leaving.

İzmir was the third most popular destination, with 147,765 people relocating there. Hatay, the city affected the most by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, had the third-largest number of people leaving at 164,247.

Economic pressures and housing

Economic challenges, particularly the pursuit of better housing and living conditions, were the leading reasons for migration across all age groups. In total, 518,016 people moved for better housing and lifestyle, while 512,011 relocated for educational purposes.

The economic pressures in Turkey, compounded by rising living costs in major urban centers, have led many to seek better opportunities elsewhere. The increasing internal migration reflects the broader socioeconomic dynamics at play, as people move in search of improved quality of life and economic stability.

The least mobile provinces

On the other end of the spectrum, Ardahan remained the province with the least inward migration, attracting only 6,856 people. Bayburt and Dersim also saw minimal inward movement, with 10,202 and 11,806 new residents, respectively. These provinces also had the fewest people leaving, with Ardahan, Dersim, and Kilis recording the lowest outbound migration figures.

Age groups

The data shows that the highest migration activity was among the 20-24 age group, accounting for 647,191 individuals. Within this demographic, 43.4% were men and 56.6% were women. Education was a significant factor, especially for this age group, with 231,447 young people moving for educational opportunities. Employment and improved living conditions were other key drivers. (VK)