Turkey reaches semifinals in Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Turkey responded in the second set behind Vargas, taking an early 8-4 lead. The national team capitalized on Canada’s defensive errors and controlled the middle attack to win the set 25-21 and level the match.

Canada opened a five-point lead in the third set, but Turkey recovered through İlkin, Zehra Güneş and Jack-Kısal. Turkey tied the score at 17-17 before moving ahead 19-18.