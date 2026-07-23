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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 23.07.2026 14:46 23 July 2026 14:46
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.07.2026 14:51 23 July 2026 14:51
Read Read:  1 minute

Turkey reaches semifinals in Women’s Volleyball Nations League

Turkey defeated Canada 3-1 after losing the first set.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Turkey reaches semifinals in Women’s Volleyball Nations League
Photos: AA
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Turkey advanced to the 2026 FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals after defeating Canada 3-1 in the quarterfinals today.

Canada won the opening set 25-22 after breaking a 5-5 tie and holding off Turkey’s late challenge. Gizem Örge contributed in defense, while Jack-Kısal and Hande Baladın led Turkey’s attack.

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Turkey responded in the second set behind Vargas, taking an early 8-4 lead. The national team capitalized on Canada’s defensive errors and controlled the middle attack to win the set 25-21 and level the match.

Canada opened a five-point lead in the third set, but Turkey recovered through İlkin, Zehra Güneş and Jack-Kısal. Turkey tied the score at 17-17 before moving ahead 19-18.

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Strong blocking from Baladın and Güneş helped Turkey close out the set 25-21 and take a 2-1 lead.

Turkey maintained control in the fourth set, winning 25-17 to secure its place in the semifinals.

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The tournament is being held in China. Turkey will face the winner of the US-China quarterfinal, scheduled for today at 2.30 pm local time (GMT+3).

The semifinal will be played on Jul 25.

Turkey's women's volleyball won the Nations League in 2023. (VC/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
volleyball
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