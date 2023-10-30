Turkey ranks 99th on Women, Peace, and Security Index

In a world grappling with health crises, conflicts, political upheaval, and climate change, the 2023/24 Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Index has shed light on the disparities in women's status across the globe. This marks the fourth publication of the index since its inception in 2017, evaluating the status of women in 177 countries.

On the 2023/24 WPS Index, Turkey secured the 99th position out of the 177 countries assessed. The index categorizes Turkey within the regions of Middle and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

An in-depth analysis reveals that Turkey's performance in the fields of education and social security was especially lackluster, resulting in the country landing at the bottom of the heap among its regional peers. (EMK/VK)