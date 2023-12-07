Turkey detains popular OnlyFans creator on 'obscenity' charges

OnlyFans content creator Gizem Bağdaçiçek, also known by her online alias "Gizem Savage," was detained today in İstanbul on "obscenity" charges.

The İstanbul police's Vice Unit apprehended the 25-year-old, acting on a tip-off, as reported by Habertürk. In her statement to the police, she indicated, "I have done such broadcasts in the past, but I am not currently engaged in such activities," according to the report.

With an Instagram following exceeding 350,000, Bağdaçiçek is one of the most popular OnlyFans content creators in Turkey. The detention follows a similar incident in late November when another social media user using the nickname "Laz Kızı" (The Laz Girl) was detained on the same charge after a TikTok live broadcast.

At the start of the year, Merve Taşkın, another popular OnlyFans creator, was acquitted of obscenity, after standing trial for the content she published.

Turkey implemented a ban on OnlyFans in June, citing "obscenity" as the reason. Most adult content sites are inaccessible in the country.

Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code prohibits the distribution of "obscene" content through press and media. However, the law lacks a specific definition of obscenity, and there are no provisions addressing platforms like OnlyFans, which provide on-demand access to adult content. (VK)