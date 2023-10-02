Turkey demands closure of Armenia’s Metsamor nuclear plant

Turkey has announced that it continues its international efforts to shut down the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant in Armenia due to the expiration of its operational lifespan and associated security risks.

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Petitions Committee has received petitions from citizens regarding the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant, located 16 kilometers from the city of Iğdır in Turkey. These petitions call for preventive measures against the risks posed by the plant.

As reported by the Anadolu Agency, the committee's response highlighted that a radiation emergency plan has been developed in Iğdır, and Turkey has called on the international community to shut down the plant.

The committee clarified that its response was based on information provided by relevant ministries, institutions, and organizations working on this issue.

Additionally, the response mentioned that informational campaigns have been conducted in the border villages of Iğdır. It also noted that, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, iodine tablets have been procured and distributed as needed, and exercises have been conducted in the city to simulate a radiation emergency scenario at the local level.

Meanwhile, despite warnings from experts, the construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NGS) in Gülnar, Mersin, continues. The $20 billion facility is equipped with four power units, each featuring Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors, and construction is ongoing simultaneously.

In 2022, the welding processes for the first power unit's reactor cooling pipeline were completed. The plant was officially granted status on April 27, 2023, with the arrival of the "first fuel rod."

These developments highlight Turkey's commitment to addressing nuclear safety concerns both domestically and in the region. (TY/VK)