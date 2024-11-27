TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 27 November 2024 11:02
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2024 11:16
1 min Read

Turkey captures, extradites UAE rabbi murder suspects

The three suspects, all Uzbek nationals, have been extradited to the UAE.

BIA News Desk

Three suspects accused of murdering Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have captured in Turkey, according to Turkish state media.

The suspects, identified as Uzbek nationals, killed Kogan, who had operated a kosher market in Dubai since 2020. Following the discovery that the suspects had fled the UAE, the Emirati government sought assistance from Turkish authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects' plane landed in İstanbul, where Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and local police tracked their movements. Authorities intercepted the taxi carrying the suspects during a routine traffic check, apprehending Alimbay Tahirovich (28), Mahmudjan Abdurrahim (28), and Azizbek Kamilovich (33).

The suspects have since been extradited to the UAE. (VK)

Istanbul
