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DP: Date Published: 29.05.2026 17:16 29 May 2026 17:16
 ~  MO: Modified On: 29.05.2026 17:49 29 May 2026 17:49
Read Read:  1 minute

Tourist boat sinks off Marmaris coast

Some passengers reportedly jumped into the sea after the vessel began taking on water. All 110 people onboard have been evacuated.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
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Tourist boat sinks off Marmaris coast
AA

A tourist boat carrying 110 people sank off the coast of the Marmaris district in the southwestern resort city of Muğla.

All passengers and crew members were successfully evacuated, according to the Marmaris district governor.

The incident occurred after the boat set sail for a daily tour. State broadcaster TRT reported that the vessel began taking on water following a malfunction at around 3.45 pm local time (GMT+3).

Some passengers jumped into the sea as the boat began to flood, according to TRT reporting. Coast guard teams and nearby vessels rescued the passengers and crew.

The boat completely sank about an hour after it started taking on water. No casualties were reported in the incident. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
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