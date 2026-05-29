Tourist boat sinks off Marmaris coast

A tourist boat carrying 110 people sank off the coast of the Marmaris district in the southwestern resort city of Muğla.

All passengers and crew members were successfully evacuated, according to the Marmaris district governor.

The incident occurred after the boat set sail for a daily tour. State broadcaster TRT reported that the vessel began taking on water following a malfunction at around 3.45 pm local time (GMT+3).

Some passengers jumped into the sea as the boat began to flood, according to TRT reporting. Coast guard teams and nearby vessels rescued the passengers and crew.

The boat completely sank about an hour after it started taking on water. No casualties were reported in the incident. (VK)