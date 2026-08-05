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NEWS
DP: Date Published: 05.08.2026 12:49 5 August 2026 12:49
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.08.2026 13:04 5 August 2026 13:04
Read Read:  1 minute

Three dead as car crashes into city bus in İstanbul

The crash occurred as the bus stopped to pick up and drop off passengers.

BIA News Desk, AA
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk, AA
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Three dead as car crashes into city bus in İstanbul
Photos: AA
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Three people died after their car struck the rear of a city bus in İstanbul’s Küçükçekmece district.

The crash occurred on the D-100 highway near Sefaköy as the bus stopped to pick up and drop off passengers.

The driver and two passengers were trapped inside the car. Firefighters removed them from the vehicle, but all three died at the hospital despite medical intervention. Passengers were identified as Gökhan Gaş, 35, and Nazlı Cesur, 28, while the identity of the driver is yet to be determined.

Police temporarily closed the Edirne-bound lanes due to the crash while emergency crews worked in the area.

The car and the bus were removed from the scene. Crews cleaned and sanded the road before reopening it to traffic.

İstanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (İETT), a municipality-run public transport subsidiary, said it is investigating the incident. 

“May God have mercy on those who lost their lives. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones," it said.

Metro train derails in İstanbul, three hospitalized
Metro train derails in İstanbul, three hospitalized
19 June 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
traffic accident
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