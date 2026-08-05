Three dead as car crashes into city bus in İstanbul

Three people died after their car struck the rear of a city bus in İstanbul’s Küçükçekmece district.

The crash occurred on the D-100 highway near Sefaköy as the bus stopped to pick up and drop off passengers.

The driver and two passengers were trapped inside the car. Firefighters removed them from the vehicle, but all three died at the hospital despite medical intervention. Passengers were identified as Gökhan Gaş, 35, and Nazlı Cesur, 28, while the identity of the driver is yet to be determined.

Police temporarily closed the Edirne-bound lanes due to the crash while emergency crews worked in the area.

The car and the bus were removed from the scene. Crews cleaned and sanded the road before reopening it to traffic.

İstanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (İETT), a municipality-run public transport subsidiary, said it is investigating the incident.

“May God have mercy on those who lost their lives. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones," it said.

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(VK)