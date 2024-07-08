Public human rights agency documents overcrowding in prisons

The Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TİHEK), an autonomous public agency, published a report on their visits to Maltepe Type-L Prison in İstanbul and Afyonkarahisar Type-T Prison.

According to a report by MA, Maltepe Type-L Prison, which has a capacity of 1,760, is holding 2,188 inmates. Due to overcrowding, some prisoners are forced to sleep on the floor, with over 40 inmates in wards designed for 28.

The report mentions that there is only one washing machine in the prison, reserved for children and sick inmates. Over the past year, 16 complaints of torture and ill-treatment were filed with the Presidential Communications Center (CİMER) against a staff member. However, no administrative action was taken against the accused.

In Afyonkarahisar Type-T Prison, which has a capacity of 1,212 but holds 1,334 inmates, the report highlights inadequate facilities for sick and disabled prisoners, noting that both toilets and showers are not accessible for disabled use.

Other Violations at Maltepe Type-L Prison

The report lists several other human rights violations at Maltepe Type-L Prison:

- Staff have not received training on human rights, communication, or the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment.

- One dormitory was found to have a bug infestation, and pest control was inadequate.

- The toilet in the trauma prevention room is within the camera’s view.

- There is a fluorescent lamp in the trauma prevention room that inmates could potentially use to harm themselves.

- Clothes are dried in corridors, affecting ventilation in the already crowded wards.

- There are no separate wards for sick and disabled inmates, and bathrooms and toilets lack handrails.

Violations at Afyonkarahisar Type-T Prison

The report also outlines violations at Afyonkarahisar Type-T Prison:

- Staff have not received training on human rights, communication, or the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment.

- There are no drying machines for female inmates.

- Cameras in trauma prevention rooms capture footage of toilets.

- Search rooms lack disposable gowns, and searches are not conducted according to regulations.

- Inmates are held in temporary wards for extended periods. (AS/VK)