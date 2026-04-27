TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 27.04.2026 12:14 27 April 2026 12:14
 ~  MO: Modified On: 27.04.2026 12:35 27 April 2026 12:35
Read Read:  1 minute

Taksim metro station closed ‘until further notice’

No explanation was given for the reason behind the decision.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Taksim metro station closed ‘until further notice’
File photo

Taksim metro station in İstanbul's Beyoğlu has been closed “until further notice," Metro İstanbul said.

The closure affects the central transport hub located in the busy Taksim Square area, which serves the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman metro and the funicular line to Kabataş.

Metro trains will continue through Taksim without stopping, while the funicular line will not operate.

Metro İstanbul, affiliated with the Metropolitan Municipality, said the closure was made on the basis of a decision by the İstanbul Governor’s Office. No such statement was published on the office's website or social media accounts.

A press relations officer from the governor's office told bianet that the decision was issued not by them but the Beyoğlu District Governor's Office.

No explanation was given for the reason behind the decision.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the Atatürk Cultural Center in Taksim later today to attend a film screening. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top