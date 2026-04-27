Taksim metro station closed ‘until further notice’

Taksim metro station in İstanbul's Beyoğlu has been closed “until further notice," Metro İstanbul said.

The closure affects the central transport hub located in the busy Taksim Square area, which serves the M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman metro and the funicular line to Kabataş.

Metro trains will continue through Taksim without stopping, while the funicular line will not operate.

Metro İstanbul, affiliated with the Metropolitan Municipality, said the closure was made on the basis of a decision by the İstanbul Governor’s Office. No such statement was published on the office's website or social media accounts.

A press relations officer from the governor's office told bianet that the decision was issued not by them but the Beyoğlu District Governor's Office.

No explanation was given for the reason behind the decision.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the Atatürk Cultural Center in Taksim later today to attend a film screening. (VK)