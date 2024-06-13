TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 13 June 2024 15:30
 ~ Modified On: 13 June 2024 15:52
2 min Read

Students not allowed to attend graduation ceremony for wearing “inappropriate dress”

At a graduation ceremony held in the school garden of a high school in Kocaeli's Gebze district, some students were not allowed into the area because they were allegedly “wearing clothes that did not comply with the dress code”. Kocaeli Governor's Office assigned an inspector to the incident and launched an investigation.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Students not allowed to attend graduation ceremony for wearing “inappropriate dress”

The administration of Alaettin Kurt Anatolian High School in Kirazpınar neighborhood of Gebze district of Kocaeli did not admit students wearing dresses to the graduation ceremony on the grounds of 'inappropriate dress'.

Before the ceremony, the 'Graduation Commission' formed by the school sent a 'parental permission approval form' to parents.

"National mpiritual values, basic restrictions in the dress code clothes with rips or holes, or those made of transparent material cannot be worn. They cannot wear clothes such as shorts, tights, skirts above the knee, short pants, sleeveless shirts and t-shirts that show their body lines. They cannot wear scarves, berets, hats, bags and similar materials with symbols, shapes and writings containing political symbols.” Parents were asked to sign the form.

Some parents and students reacted against the school administration after students were refused entry because some of them were not dressed “appropriately”. After the doors were closed to the students, a quarrel broke out between the parents and the school administration. Upon the tension, a gendarmerie team was dispatched to the school.

Following reports of the incident, Gebze District Director of National Education Şener Doğan came to the school. After talking to parents and students, Doğan personally took all students to the ceremony.

Kocaeli Governor's Office announced that it had assigned two inspectors to investigate the issue.

In the statement made by Kocaeli Governorate, “Two Education Inspectors have been assigned by our Governorate to carry out the necessary investigations regarding the allegations and news that allegedly occurred at the graduation ceremony of a school in our Gebze district and took place on some social media accounts and in the press.  All aspects of the issue are being examined."

(RT/DT)

high school inappropriate dress gebze Kocaeli
Back to Top