Students not allowed to attend graduation ceremony for wearing “inappropriate dress”

The administration of Alaettin Kurt Anatolian High School in Kirazpınar neighborhood of Gebze district of Kocaeli did not admit students wearing dresses to the graduation ceremony on the grounds of 'inappropriate dress'.

Before the ceremony, the 'Graduation Commission' formed by the school sent a 'parental permission approval form' to parents.

"National mpiritual values, basic restrictions in the dress code clothes with rips or holes, or those made of transparent material cannot be worn. They cannot wear clothes such as shorts, tights, skirts above the knee, short pants, sleeveless shirts and t-shirts that show their body lines. They cannot wear scarves, berets, hats, bags and similar materials with symbols, shapes and writings containing political symbols.” Parents were asked to sign the form.

Some parents and students reacted against the school administration after students were refused entry because some of them were not dressed “appropriately”. After the doors were closed to the students, a quarrel broke out between the parents and the school administration. Upon the tension, a gendarmerie team was dispatched to the school.

Following reports of the incident, Gebze District Director of National Education Şener Doğan came to the school. After talking to parents and students, Doğan personally took all students to the ceremony.

Kocaeli Governor's Office announced that it had assigned two inspectors to investigate the issue.

In the statement made by Kocaeli Governorate, “Two Education Inspectors have been assigned by our Governorate to carry out the necessary investigations regarding the allegations and news that allegedly occurred at the graduation ceremony of a school in our Gebze district and took place on some social media accounts and in the press. All aspects of the issue are being examined."

(RT/DT)