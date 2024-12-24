TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
CULTURE AND ARTS
Date published: 24 December 2024 16:46
 ~ Modified On: 24 December 2024 17:01
3 min Read

Solidarity call for Kardeş Türküler documentary

A press meeting was organized on 16 December 2024 within the scope of the solidarity campaign for the documentary directed by Çayan Demirel and Ayşe Çetinbaş, which focuses on Turkey’s multilingual collective memory.

Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

Enlarge Image
Solidarity call for Kardeş Türküler documentary
Photographs: Aren Yıldırım / bianet

The musical and political journey of Kardeş Türküler [lit. “Sibling Songs”], a project that began in 1993 as part of the Boğaziçi University Folklore Club, is being made into a documentary film.

The Surela Film team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Germany-based Startnext platform for the final, post-production process of the documentary.

A press meeting was held at the Aynalı Geçit cultural events center in Beyoğlu within the scope of the solidarity campaign for the documentary directed by Çayan Demirel and Ayşe Çetinbaş.

Both the Surela Film and Kardeş Türküler teams were present at the meeting where a call was made for a strong solidarity campaign to complete the documentary due to the difficulties suffered by independent documentary-making in Turkey.

Bearing Witness

Speaking first at the press meeting, filmmaker Ayşe Çetinbaş stated that the project began 12 years ago under the directorship of Çayan Demirel, yet remained unfinished due to the health problems the director suffered. Initially the producer of the documentary, Çetinbaş stated that she assumed also director’s duties for the project.

During this period, the team formed a comprehensive archive by documenting Kardeş Türküler’s concerts, tours and interviews.

The documentary holds a mirror to Turkey’s multilingual cultural and political history. According to Çetinbaş, the documentary contains witness accounts from the 1993 Madımak Massacre to the memories of Hrant Dink, the Armenian journalist murdered in 2007. “This documentary is not only the story of a musical band, but also that of Turkey’s cultural transformation,” adds Çetinbaş.

Archival footage in the documentary display the power of both music and solidarity.

Tomasyan’s table

Musician Feryal Öney, a founding member of the Kardeş Türküler project, also spoke of the witness accounts Çetinbaş mentioned, referring to the dinner table set at the home of writer and publisher and her friend Yetvart Tomasyan who recently passed away on the night of 13 December 2024:

“That table was not only a place where we gathered to eat. It was a meeting point where young people who had come to study at university in Istanbul learned about Turkey on the one hand, while they shared cultural elements on the other hand. We were all quite young, most of us were still in our 20s. Tomo was someone who added depth to the conversation at the table, and thanks to his passion for archiving, often brought either an old newspaper or a now-forgotten newspaper cutting from the back room.

Hrant Dink would tell us about his hometown Malatya, while Tomo would share stories from his childhood. Hrant Dink’s multilingual songs that began in Kurdish, continued in Armenian and tied into Turkish still echo in our ears to this day. Everyone would bring home-cooked food. That dinner table became a school where culture and arts were blended with friendship. That’s where its metaphorical meaning lies.”

N. Evrim Şerifoğlu, the documentary’s campaign director, stated that the call for solidarity was an important step in overcoming the economic difficulties faced by independent art.

The campaign will continue until 24 January 2025 with the aim of collecting the 30 thousand Euros necessary to complete the final process of the documentary.

You can access detailed information regarding the documentary and supporting the campaign here.

(TY/NHRD)

Documentary team:

Directors: Çayan Demirel, Ayşe Çetinbaş
Cinematographer: Koray Kesik
Editors: Özcan Vardar, Tatlıhan Tuncel
Producers: Ayşe Çetinbaş, Gökçe İnce
Project Coordinator: Melike Ölker
Consultants: Berke Baş, Can Candan, Uğur Yeşiltepe, Somnur Vardar

Origin
Istanbul
Ayşe Çetinbaş Çayan Demîrel kardeş türküler documentary films solidarity campaign
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
What is eco-anxiety?
Today 15:46
What is eco-anxiety?
DURSUN ALİ KOYUNCU:
“They are trying to criminalize the struggle to protect nature”
24 December 2024
“They are trying to criminalize the struggle to protect nature”
Kurdish filmmaker Kerem Tekoğlu faces 'terrorism' charges over contact with ousted mayor
18 December 2024
Kurdish filmmaker Kerem Tekoğlu faces 'terrorism' charges over contact with ousted mayor
'One in four children in Turkey goes to school hungry'
5 December 2024
'One in four children in Turkey goes to school hungry'
Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul
20 November 2024
Police disrupt Transgender Day of Remembrance event in İstanbul
Back to Top