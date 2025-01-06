The Armenian Church and community today celebrate the holy nativity of Jesus Christ.

The celebration on 6 January is held in commemoration both of the holy birth of Jesus Christ (Nativity) and his baptism (Theophany) and is known as “Surb Tsnund” (Holy Birth and Revelation). This date is unique to the Armenian Apostolic Church and different to Western churches who celebrate Christmas on 25 December.

On the occasion of the feast that is also known as the “Feast of the Holy Birth”, the Armenian Patriarch of Armenians in Turkey, Sahag Mashalian, published a message.

“Christ is born and revealed”

Mashalian’s message, according to Agos Newspaper, included the following words:

“Hymns sung by angels in the mountainous valleys of Bethlehem echo to this day. Yet now, their hymns are sung by the Children of the Church who have spread to all corners of the world.

“Like shepherds, our faces are also lit up with the joy and excitement of this moment, and deep awe: ‘The Saviour Is Born.’

“The birth of Christ is a sacred revelation that reveals to us many fundamental mysteries regarding the identity of God. The deep meaning of Jesus Christ’s birth can help us know God’s character and in this way help us rediscover whom we should resemble and how. The image of God as revealed in Christ will always be our guide.

“On the occasion of the Feast of the Holy Nativity, we also celebrate the religious leaders, ministers and communities of all fraternal Churches with the Armenian Catholic and Protestant Churches first and foremost among them.

“May the grace, love and blessing force of God be with us all. Amen.”

“Christ is born and revealed. Blessed is the revelation of Christ.

With my fatherly love and prayers in Christ.”

Shnorhavor Surb Tsnund (Շնորհավոր Սուրբ Ծնունդ) means “Happy Holy Nativity” or “Happy Christmas”.

On the Feast From Sergei Parajanov’s film “The Colour of Pomegranates” (1969). Preparation for the Surb Tsnund feast takes seven weeks in the Armenian Church. This period of preparation is known as Hisnag (period of 50 days). In the first, fourth and seven weeks of Hisnag, church members will only eat vegetarian dishes. Every Saturday at sundown, accompanied by prayers and hymns, a new purple candle is lit. In preparation of the Christmas feast, the family spend new year’s night together. The end of year grave is said in church and in the evening, family members, relatives and friends gather. Certain foods are not eaten on Surb Tsnund, and seafood and vegetarian dishes are preferred. Traditional tastes like ‘topik’ and dried fruit will adorn the dinner table. All the lights in the home are turned off at around two minutes to midnight on new year’s eve, and the new year is greeted with prayers said together. Anushabur (a pudding made of wheat, berries, dried fruits and nuts) is traditionally cooked and eaten. A pomegranate, symbolizing abundance, is cast to the ground on the threshold of the home as an important part of celebrations. On 7 January, the second day of Christmas, cemeteries are visited. Families pray to the souls of their passed loved ones, visit their graves, adding depth to the meaning of this holy day.

