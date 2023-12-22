RTÜK investigates 'Crimson Buds' series amid Islamophobia claims over secular-pious love story

Turkey's media watchdog has initiated a review of the television series "Kızıl Goncalar" (Crimson Buds), which narrates the intersection of paths between a secular man and a woman member of an Islamic sect.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) announced yesterday that the examination was launched based on complaints received from citizens. They stated, "All complaints are being scrutinized by the supervisory board responsible for overseeing the respective broadcasting institution."

Pro-government dailies Yeni Şafak and Yeni Akit accused the series of "Islamophobia" after its first episode aired on Fox TV on Monday. Social media campaigns urging RTÜK to take action against the series also emerged.

In a statement released today, the İsmailağa sect, a religious group close to the government, claimed that the series aimed to "denigrate our sects, religion, and devout people" and deemed its broadcast as "unacceptable."

Starring renowned actors Özcan Deniz (Levent) and Özgü Namal (Meryem), the series revolves around the emerging emotional bond between Levent, a secular character, and Meryem, a member of a religious sect. The storyline begins with the abduction of Levent's daughter Zeynep, orchestrated by Sheikh, the leader of Meryem's sect. As Levent traces the sect to rescue his daughter, he encounters Meryem, who tries to help him and protect his daughter.

Özgü Namal and Özcan Deniz during a scene.

In the first episode, a scene that drew the most criticism and was accused of "Islamophobia" unfolds during a Quran reading class attended by female students of the sect. One girl, realizing the arrival of Cüneyt, who appears to be one of the sect leaders, stands up excitedly, prompting other students to follow suit. The teacher becomes angry, accusing the girl of "interrupting Quran recitation," slapping her, and punishing all the children. (VK)