Report: At least 343 children died from preventable causes in Turkey in first half of 2024

In the first six months of 2024, at least 343 children in Turkey lost their lives due to preventable causes, according to data compiled by the FİSA Child Rights Center. The majority of these deaths resulted from the government's negligence and failure to fulfill its obligations.

The center's report highlights several key findings:

34 children died as a direct result of government negligence. These deaths were linked to public officials' direct and indirect neglect:

Deaths directly caused by public officials

Crushed or struck by armored vehicles or police cars: 1 child

Landmine and conflict debris explosions: 1 child

Negligence by public officials during care, education, and other services led to deaths:

While receiving care services: 2 children

During educational activities: 7 children

Forest fires: 2 children

Healthcare services: 13 children

Border crossings: 7 children

Local government services: 1 child

Government's failure to fulfill positive obligations

309 children died due to the government’s failure to fulfill its positive obligations, including:

Suicides: 32 children

Gun violence: 8 children

Conflict between rival groups: 1 child

Suspicious deaths: 17 children

Various forms of violence:

-Child murders: 6 children

-Domestic violence: 4 children

-Genderbased violence: 9 children

-Peer violence: 4 children

Negligence:

-Domestic accidents: 28 children

-Incidents in urban and rural open spaces: 44 children

-Stove/natural gas poisoning: 2 children

-Traffic accidents: 95 children

-Fires: 15 children

-Other circumstances: 11 children

Work-related deaths: 33 children

-Child labor deaths: 22 children

-Workplace incidents: 11 children

FİSA's report emphasizes that the deaths of these children are not 'natural' and that a child’s natural course should be to grow and develop. The organization calls attention to the ongoing loss of hundreds of children each year due to preventable causes in Turkey. (EMK/VK)