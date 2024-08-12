Projectile fired from northern Iraq kills one, injures eight in Turkey's Şırnak

An explosion occurred today at the foothills of Mount Cudi in the Silopi district of Şırnak province, a predominantly Kurdish-populated region in southeastern Turkey, Mezopotamya Agency reports.

The blast caused damage to vehicles traveling on the road. Emergency services, including several ambulances and gendarmerie units, were dispatched to the scene.

At least two vehicles, which appear to be civilian, were affected by the explosion, according to photos released by MA. The wounded were taken to Silopi State Hospital for medical treatment following initial aid provided at the site of the incident.

MA

Minister: One killed in the blast

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya issued a statement providing further details on the incident. He confirmed that the explosion occurred at approximately 12:40 PM, involving a service vehicle from a local mining company that was traveling through the region. The blast resulted in the death of one individual, with eight others injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

"Following initial investigations conducted with our Ministry of National Defense, it is assessed that the attack, carried out from northern Iraq, was related to a dispute concerning the coal mine operation in the area," the minister stated, without providing further details.

Updates to follow...

(TY/VK)