Price of raw milk increases by 49% in a year

The National Milk Council (USK) has announced a 17 percent increase in the price of raw milk, raising it from 14.65 liras to 17.15 liras per liter. The new price will take effect on Jan 1, 2025.

In a statement, the USK Board of Directors explained, “Effective Jan 1, 2025, the recommended sales price for raw cow milk containing 3.6% fat and 3.2% protein has been set at 17.15 liras per liter net to the producer (excluding raw milk subsidies). This decision was made by a majority vote.

"If producers cover costs such as cooling, transportation, and other current expenses, these will be paid additionally to the producers. For every 0.1% change in the base fat and protein rates, a difference of ± 25 kuruş will be applied.

"As previously decided, the recommended price for raw milk will continue to be reviewed every three months.”

The USK had set raw milk prices at 11.50 liras on Jan 1, 2024, increasing them to 13.50 lira on Jan 22 and then to 14.65 liras on May 1. This latest adjustment brings the annual price increase to 49 percent.

For context, raw milk prices were 8.50 liras on Jan 1, 2023, and 4.70 liras on Jan 1, 2022.

Milk consumption and economic trends

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the average annual milk equivalent consumption per capita in Turkey was about 253 kilograms in 2022. This includes 39.1 kilograms of drinking milk, 19.6 kilograms of cheese, 29 kilograms of yogurt, 10 kilograms of ayran, and 2.15 kilograms of butter, based on USK calculations. Globally, per capita consumption of milk and dairy products averages 117.4 kilograms annually.

Research by the International Milk Genomics Consortium indicates a strong correlation between milk consumption and per capita income levels. Wealthier countries consume significantly more milk compared to less affluent nations.

Global milk consumption rankings

Milk consumption is highest in European countries, where the dairy industry is the second-largest agricultural sector. The countries with the highest and lowest per capita milk consumption globally are:

Top 10 milk-consuming countries (KG/year):

Denmark: 395.68

Montenegro: 394.58

Estonia: 324.38

Ireland: 310.22

Switzerland: 305.74

Albania: 297.89

Kazakhstan: 283.76

Malta: 281.42

Netherlands: 269.19

Uzbekistan: 261.44

Bottom 10 milk-consuming countries (KG/year):

Mozambique: 2.22

Liberia: 2.97

Nigeria: 4.91

Togo: 5.18

Burundi: 5.54

Papua New Guinea: 6.7

Sierra Leone: 6.93

Haiti: 7

Republic of Congo: 7.05

Laos: 7.32

