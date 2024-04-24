President Erdoğan extends condolences to Armenian community in '1915' message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has extended his condolences to the Armenian community on the 109th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide. While the Turkish government does not recognize the events as a genocide, Erdoğan has been releasing messages of sympathy on every April 24 since 2012.

In his message, which will also be read out during today’s service at the Armiean Patriarchate in İstanbul, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of empathy, understanding, and a commitment to peace. He said, “We have not allowed, nor will we allow, the marginalization or exclusion of even a single Armenian citizen. Our shared history, marked by both tragedy and cultural richness, calls for mutual respect.”

"It is important to address historical events guided by reason, conscience, and science, without giving way to radical rhetoric, otherizing, or hate speech.

"Empathizing with all events etched in our national memory will prevent the roots of planted seeds of hate from taking hold."

Erdoğan acknowledged the deep impact of the First World War on Ottoman lands, leaving lasting scars in our collective memory. He highlighted the need for a joint effort to "preserve the legacy of peace and harmony left by our ancestors."

Erdoğan concluded by expressing his belief that safeguarding future generations from violence and conflict requires "learning from our shared pain and building a better future together." (TY/VK)