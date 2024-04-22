TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 22 April 2024 13:38
 ~ Modified On: 22 April 2024 13:39
1 min Read

İstanbul governor bans Armenian Genocide remembrance event

The Human Rights Association will hold an event titled "Recognize, Apologize, Compensate" in its office.

BIA News Desk
İstanbul governor bans Armenian Genocide remembrance event

The İstanbul Governor's Office has announced a ban on a public remembrance event for the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. The event, organized by the April 24 Commemoration Platform, was scheduled to take place in Kadıköy district on April 24, considered the beginning of the genocide.

This decision marks the continuation of a policy from previous years, where similar applications by the platform were denied. The ban has been criticized by various human rights organizations, including the Human Rights Association (İHD), which has been vocal in its efforts to commemorate the genocide annually.

Despite the prohibition, the İHD's Committee Against Racism and Discrimination plans to hold a press briefing titled "Recognize, Apologize, Compensate" at their headquarters in Taksim on the same day. Additionally, a forum discussing the necessity of confronting genocide, titled "Genocide: Why is confrontation a necessity?" will be organized by the 'Stop Racism and Nationalism' Platform at Nostalji Cafe in Şişli on the evening of April 23. (EMK/VK)

