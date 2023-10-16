TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 16 October 2023 17:38
 ~ Modified On: 16 October 2023 17:47
1 min Read

Prayer rooms made mandatory in preschool and primary school dormitories

Ministry of Education has made prayer rooms mandatory in the dormitories of preschool and primary school institutions.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/16/prayer-rooms-made-mandatory-in-preschool-and-primary-school-dormitories.jpeg

"Prayer rooms" have been made mandatory by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) in preschool and primary education institutions with dormitories.

With the changes made in the Ministry of National Education Preschool Education and Primary Education Institutions Regulation published in the Official Gazette, it is now mandatory to have a prayer room in dormitories of preschool and primary education institutions.

The regulation previously stated that prayer rooms would be established in the dormitory sections of boarding middle schools, and that a suitable space could be allocated for prayer needs in preschool and primary education institutions "upon request."

With the amendment, this article has been changed to read, "A prayer room is established in a naturally lit suitable space to meet the prayer needs in preschool education and primary education institutions and in the dormitory sections of boarding middle schools." (RT/PE)

Back to Top