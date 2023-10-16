Prayer rooms made mandatory in preschool and primary school dormitories

"Prayer rooms" have been made mandatory by the Ministry of National Education (MEB) in preschool and primary education institutions with dormitories.

With the changes made in the Ministry of National Education Preschool Education and Primary Education Institutions Regulation published in the Official Gazette, it is now mandatory to have a prayer room in dormitories of preschool and primary education institutions.

The regulation previously stated that prayer rooms would be established in the dormitory sections of boarding middle schools, and that a suitable space could be allocated for prayer needs in preschool and primary education institutions "upon request."

With the amendment, this article has been changed to read, "A prayer room is established in a naturally lit suitable space to meet the prayer needs in preschool education and primary education institutions and in the dormitory sections of boarding middle schools." (RT/PE)