Police raid HDP office in Şırnak

In the early morning hours, the police raided the People's Democratic Party (HDP) office located in the Cizre district of the predominantly Kurdish-populated province of Şırnak in southeastern Turkey.

During the operation, the police confiscated a computer, a booklet titled "Cizre Under Siege," which is about the 2015-2016 urban conflict in the region and a photograph of Mazlum Doğan, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

Following the raid, party members, as well as politicians, lawyers and rights defenders gathered outside the office. Nevroz Uysal and Zeki İrmez, members of parliament for the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP), a sister pary of the HDP, were among them.

Reading out a statement about the incident, Abdullah Güngen, the co-chair of the HDP Şırnak Provincial Branch, condemned the “unlawful” police incursion into their party's premises. He emphasized that such operations posed a direct threat to democratic politics.

"In just two years, our district headquarters have been subjected to three unwarranted raids, resulting in the detention of our colleagues,” he remarked. “We remain resolute in the face of these heavy-handed tactics – they will never break our spirit. We are unwavering in our commitment to champion the cause of freedom and equality for all, no matter the sacrifices demanded of us."

This operation comes in a period of increased pressure on pro-Kurdish political parties and other organizations in the past six months.

In late April, just weeks before the dual elections on May 14, simultaneous raids were carried out at dawn, targeting the homes and offices of 128 people, including journalists, lawyers, human rights defenders, political activists, and artists.

Home raids, investigations, and detentions targeting pro-Kurdish organizations and media groups have become more frequent since then. These groups are accused of collaborating with the outlawed PKK. (TY/VK)