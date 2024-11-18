Police raid DEM Party district office in İstanbul’s Esenyurt

Police raided on the Esenyurt district office of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in İstanbul early in the morning, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

According to the MA report, officers forcibly entered the building without notifying party members, breaking the lock to gain access.

The search lasted several hours, during which police reportedly scattered items, including photographs, DEM Party flags, and books. Following the search, it was revealed that some books and photographs were confiscated.

After the raid, DEM Party Esenyurt District Co-Chairs Rojda Yılmaz and Abdullah Arınan were summoned to the İstanbul police department to provide statements.

Esenyurt's mayor, Ahmet Özer, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who was elected with the support of DEM Party, was detained in a raid on his home on Oct 31. He was subsequently arrested on charges of being a member of a terrorist organization and replaced with a government-appointed trustee. The government's move was met with protests from both CHP and DEM members in the district. (VK)