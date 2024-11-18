TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 18 November 2024 13:56
 ~ Modified On: 18 November 2024 14:05
1 min Read

Police raid DEM Party district office in İstanbul’s Esenyurt

DEM's district co-chairs have been summoned by the police to provide statements.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Police raid DEM Party district office in İstanbul’s Esenyurt

Police raided on the Esenyurt district office of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in İstanbul early in the morning, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported.

According to the MA report, officers forcibly entered the building without notifying party members, breaking the lock to gain access.

The search lasted several hours, during which police reportedly scattered items, including photographs, DEM Party flags, and books. Following the search, it was revealed that some books and photographs were confiscated.

After the raid, DEM Party Esenyurt District Co-Chairs Rojda Yılmaz and Abdullah Arınan were summoned to the İstanbul police department to provide statements.

Esenyurt's mayor, Ahmet Özer, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), who was elected with the support of DEM Party, was detained in a raid on his home on Oct 31. He was subsequently arrested on charges of being a member of a terrorist organization and replaced with a government-appointed trustee. The government's move was met with protests from both CHP and DEM members in the district. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
related news
Court rejects appeal of arrested Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Özer, trustee appointment upheld
7 November 2024
/haber/court-rejects-appeal-of-arrested-esenyurt-mayor-ahmet-ozer-trustee-appointment-upheld-301519
Thousands protest opposition municipality's takeover in İstanbul
31 October 2024
/haber/thousands-protest-opposition-municipality-s-takeover-in-istanbul-301300
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024
/haber/esenyurt-mayor-replaced-by-trustee-says-investigation-politically-motivated-301276
İstanbul's Esenyurt district mayor remanded in custody in 'terror' investigation
30 October 2024
/haber/istanbul-s-esenyurt-district-mayor-remanded-in-custody-in-terror-investigation-301263
