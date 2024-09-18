Police officers in Urfa face investigation after video shows beating of motorcyclist

Three police officers are under investigation following the circulation of a video on social media depicting them allegedly using excessive force against a motorcyclist in Urfa, southeastern Turkey.

The incident occurred during a routine traffic stop in the Viranşehir district when motorcycle police officers attempted to search the driver, identified as İ.A. The situation escalated, resulting in the officers beating the motorcyclist.

A bystander captured the incident on their cell phone, and the footage quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking public criticism.

In response, the Viranşehir District Governor's Office issued a statement acknowledging the incident and announcing the initiation of an administrative investigation into the actions of the police officers. The statement assured the public that the matter is being "meticulously followed." (VK)