TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 18 September 2024 11:35
 ~ Modified On: 18 September 2024 11:36
1 min Read

Police officers in Urfa face investigation after video shows beating of motorcyclist

A bystander captured the incident on their cell phone, and the footage quickly spread across social media, leading to public criticism.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Police officers in Urfa face investigation after video shows beating of motorcyclist

Three police officers are under investigation following the circulation of a video on social media depicting them allegedly using excessive force against a motorcyclist in Urfa, southeastern Turkey.

The incident occurred during a routine traffic stop in the Viranşehir district when motorcycle police officers attempted to search the driver, identified as İ.A. The situation escalated, resulting in the officers beating the motorcyclist.

A bystander captured the incident on their cell phone, and the footage quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking public criticism.

In response, the Viranşehir District Governor's Office issued a statement acknowledging the incident and announcing the initiation of an administrative investigation into the actions of the police officers. The statement assured the public that the matter is being "meticulously followed." (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
ill-treatment Police violence
related news
Urfa’da polislere “orantısız güç” soruşturması
17 Eylül 2024
/haber/urfada-polislere-orantisiz-guc-sorusturmasi-299763
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Urfa’da polislere “orantısız güç” soruşturması
17 Eylül 2024
/haber/urfada-polislere-orantisiz-guc-sorusturmasi-299763
Back to Top