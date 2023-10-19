TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 19 October 2023 13:27
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2023 13:28
1 min Read

Police officer arrested for abusing girl

A teacher reported to the gendarmerie that a police officer had allegedly sexually abused his 15-year-old student.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
A police officer, who was detained on allegations of sexually abusing a girl in the Selim district of Kars, has been arrested.

An educator in the district reported to the gendarmerie that police officer A.M.K. had sexually abused a 15-year-old student.

Following the student's complaint, both a legal and administrative investigation was initiated. The suspended police officer was subsequently taken into custody.

After the procedures at the gendarmerie, the police officer was brought before the court and was arrested on charges of "sexual abuse" by the Kars Peace Criminal Court. (AÖ)

