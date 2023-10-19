Police officer arrested for abusing girl

A police officer, who was detained on allegations of sexually abusing a girl in the Selim district of Kars, has been arrested.

An educator in the district reported to the gendarmerie that police officer A.M.K. had sexually abused a 15-year-old student.

Following the student's complaint, both a legal and administrative investigation was initiated. The suspended police officer was subsequently taken into custody.

After the procedures at the gendarmerie, the police officer was brought before the court and was arrested on charges of "sexual abuse" by the Kars Peace Criminal Court. (AÖ)