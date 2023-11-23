Or-ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital: 'We condemn the targeting of our hospital'

Or-ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital, or commonly known as 'Balat Jewish Hospital,' condemned the targeting of the hospital in connection with the Israel-Palestine War in a statement.

The hospital, in its official statement, said:

"Since its establishment in 1898 by the decree of Sultan Abdulhamid, providing dedicated and sensitive service to every patient who entered its doors, we condemn the targeting of our hospital, one of Turkey's oldest healthcare institutions."

What happened?

A group of doctors announced yesterday (November 22) that they would stand guard near Or-ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital in connection with the Israel-Palestine War.

The doctors stated that they would silently march every Saturday in 'bloody' scrubs to express support for Palestine.

The action started to be discussed on social media, with some users calling it antisemitism. Sabah daily, which covered the doctors' action, deleted the post from social media platform X, but the video and news are still available on TGRT News.

Laki Vingas, the founding president of the Greek Foundations Association (RUMVADER) in İstanbul was one of those who commented on the issue and said:

'The news and video of doctors gathering near İstanbul Balat Jewish Hospital to stand guard for Gaza are circulating widely. It makes one think that the Or-ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital, established and serving in 1898 long before warring states, is being taken as a target!'

History of the hospital

Or-ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital, meaning 'Light of Life,' was established in 1898 as a small health center by the decree of Sultan Abdulhamid II during the Ottoman period.

The foundation of the hospital was laid with 11,000 gold coins collected through various activities such as distributing aid piggy banks to homes, international aid calls, balls, plays, and selling badges on the streets. The construction of the hospital, designed by architect Gabriel Tedechi, was completed in two years.

Dr. Captain Rafael Dalmediko served as the founding president. Other founding members included Dr. Avramino dö Kastro, Abraham Gerson, Admiral Dr. İzak Molho Pasha, Jakob Habib, Jozef Halfon, Robert Levi, Yuda Levi Kebapçıoğlu, Samuel Rizo, Elia Suhami Rafael Levi, Dr. İzidor Grayver Pasha, and Dr. Eliyas Kohen Pasha.

One of the physicians who played a significant role in the hospital's history was Dr. Samuel Abravaya Marmaralı, who was also the doctor of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Marmaralı, elected as an independent member of parliament from Niğde in the 4th and 5th terms of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM), worked at the hospital for 40 years.

Hospital staff honored a medal

The hospital witnessed two World Wars.

During the First World War in 1914, the hospital's initially 30 and later 40-bed quarantine pavilion was allocated to the Red Crescent (Kızılay) for the care of wounded soldiers. Hospital staff were honored with a medal by the Red Crescent. In 1921, it hosted immigrants from Russia, and in 1934, immigrants from Poland.

The second significant turning point in the hospital's history occurred in the 1920s. Baghdad-based businessman Sir Elllie Kadoorie made a substantial donation to the hospital. With this donation, three large buildings were added to the hospital grounds, marking the beginning of the hospital's "modern" era.

Throughout the years, the hospital has continued its existence through the efforts of various groups such as the Hospital Committee, Women's Commission, Youth Branch, and Pink Angels. Serving as a humanitarian aid organization, the hospital's mission is to "dispense healing with a transcendent understanding" and to always provide services for the benefit of humanity, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender. (TY/PE)