One killed in military training aircraft accident in Konya

A military training aircraft crashed in Konya. The training plane crashed at the 3rd Main Jet Base for reasons yet unknown.

Numerous medical and firefighting teams have been dispatched to the area. It was learned that the pilot ejected with a parachute before the plane crashed.

Konya Governor Vahdettin Özkan announced that a worker using a construction machine at the construction site where the military aircraft crashed had died.

The Ministry of National Defense stated that the deceased personnel was involved in runway repair work.

The statement from the ministry is as follows:

"An NF-5 aircraft belonging to our Air Force, conducting a training flight in Konya, crashed for reasons yet unknown at 12:51. The pilot of the crashed aircraft survived by ejecting and has been hospitalized. Unfortunately, a personnel involved in runway repair work at the crash site has been martyred. Necessary investigations regarding the incident have been initiated."