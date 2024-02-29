November 25 Women's Platform members acquitted

The trial of women prosecuted for taking to the streets against male-state violence on November 25, 2018, was held.

The case, initiated against the women following the call of Women Together Strong and the November 25 Women's Platform, was observed by feminists at the Istanbul 36th Criminal Court of First Instance.

During the trial, statements were taken from women who had not previously given their defense. Following the statements of the lawyers, the court announced its decision, issuing a sentence for one woman. Acquittal was granted for 19 women.

After the trial, a statement was made in front of the courthouse, summarily stating:

"In the trial of November 25, obstructed by police intervention, all defendants were acquitted except for one person. We began to be prosecuted long after this incident. Since 2018, the police have been intervening against women who protested on the streets until that year. We do not accept these attacks." (EMK/VK)