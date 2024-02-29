TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
Date published: 29 February 2024 17:55
 ~ Modified On: 29 February 2024 17:56
1 min Read

November 25 Women's Platform members acquitted

The activists stood trial for a 2018 demonstration against male violence.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
November 25 Women's Platform members acquitted

The trial of women prosecuted for taking to the streets against male-state violence on November 25, 2018, was held.

The case, initiated against the women following the call of Women Together Strong and the November 25 Women's Platform, was observed by feminists at the Istanbul 36th Criminal Court of First Instance.

During the trial, statements were taken from women who had not previously given their defense. Following the statements of the lawyers, the court announced its decision, issuing a sentence for one woman. Acquittal was granted for 19 women.

After the trial, a statement was made in front of the courthouse, summarily stating:

"In the trial of November 25, obstructed by police intervention, all defendants were acquitted except for one person. We began to be prosecuted long after this incident. Since 2018, the police have been intervening against women who protested on the streets until that year. We do not accept these attacks." (EMK/VK)

November 25 Platform
Back to Top